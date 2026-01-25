Five Keys To A Rams Victory in the NFC Championship

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams are ready to roll in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks but if they wish to advance to the Super Bowl, they will need to execute on these five keys.

1. Protect the Edge At All Costs

If Kenneth Walker runs anywhere, make sure he runs inside into a wall of defenders. The Seahawks have a simple and effective strategy which is to bludgeon the inside with the power run attack before attacking the flanks with speed, typically using the short passing game to get the ball to the outside quickly before attacking the inside with Walker.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Zach Charbonnet out, the Seahawks do not have the power run attack so they will either use interior speed to open the outside or attack the outside immediately. Regardless, that is the Seahawks' jab to their offense and it can not land.

2. Force Sam Darnold to Make a Read That Isn't Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As difficult as that is, it is the only way to stop Seattle. There are two possibilities that will come from a committed effort to stop Smith-Njigba. Either Darnold will take a second or two to look for another option, which will give the Rams' pass rushers enough time to get home or Darnold will throw a ball that will hit a Rams defender.

3. Change the Picture on Darnold At the Last Second

In order to accomplish key two and to have overall success, the Rams must present certain defensive looks pre-snap before changing it at the last second. Take away the underneath and dare Darnold to throw into the seams. The last time the Rams did that, Darnold threw four interceptions.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is interview by Fox Sports Erin Andrews following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold is a really good quarterback who is fundamentally sound but if Chris Shula controls the pen, the Rams will win the game.

4. Win the Turnover Battle

It's been the calling card of the Rams' success all season long. When they protect the football, they win. The Rams defense will induce turnovers but the Rams offense can get sloppy and ineffective at times. It's time for an emphasis on the rushing attack and more usage of 13 personnel.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15), quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

When the Rams use 13 personnel at a league high average with their standard unit of tight ends, something Matthew Stafford has today, he's never thrown an interception.

5. Don't Let Last Week Happen Again

Last week's offensive game plan was arrogant, ineffective, and nearly ended the season. While the Rams aren't dealing with snow this week, they must run a more balanced attack for which they're not continuously in 11 personnel.

Be bold, be surgical, and be open to employing new ideas when the old ones aren't working.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.