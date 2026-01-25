Five Keys To A Rams Victory in the NFC Championship
SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams are ready to roll in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks but if they wish to advance to the Super Bowl, they will need to execute on these five keys.
1. Protect the Edge At All Costs
If Kenneth Walker runs anywhere, make sure he runs inside into a wall of defenders. The Seahawks have a simple and effective strategy which is to bludgeon the inside with the power run attack before attacking the flanks with speed, typically using the short passing game to get the ball to the outside quickly before attacking the inside with Walker.
With Zach Charbonnet out, the Seahawks do not have the power run attack so they will either use interior speed to open the outside or attack the outside immediately. Regardless, that is the Seahawks' jab to their offense and it can not land.
2. Force Sam Darnold to Make a Read That Isn't Jaxon Smith-Njigba
As difficult as that is, it is the only way to stop Seattle. There are two possibilities that will come from a committed effort to stop Smith-Njigba. Either Darnold will take a second or two to look for another option, which will give the Rams' pass rushers enough time to get home or Darnold will throw a ball that will hit a Rams defender.
3. Change the Picture on Darnold At the Last Second
In order to accomplish key two and to have overall success, the Rams must present certain defensive looks pre-snap before changing it at the last second. Take away the underneath and dare Darnold to throw into the seams. The last time the Rams did that, Darnold threw four interceptions.
Darnold is a really good quarterback who is fundamentally sound but if Chris Shula controls the pen, the Rams will win the game.
4. Win the Turnover Battle
It's been the calling card of the Rams' success all season long. When they protect the football, they win. The Rams defense will induce turnovers but the Rams offense can get sloppy and ineffective at times. It's time for an emphasis on the rushing attack and more usage of 13 personnel.
When the Rams use 13 personnel at a league high average with their standard unit of tight ends, something Matthew Stafford has today, he's never thrown an interception.
5. Don't Let Last Week Happen Again
Last week's offensive game plan was arrogant, ineffective, and nearly ended the season. While the Rams aren't dealing with snow this week, they must run a more balanced attack for which they're not continuously in 11 personnel.
Be bold, be surgical, and be open to employing new ideas when the old ones aren't working.
