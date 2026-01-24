Determining Whether Rams-Seahawks Will Be Rock Fight or Shootout

The NFL's most anticipated matchup of the 2025 season is nearly upon us. Of course, the Super Bowl is the biggest game of any year, but the league is getting an incredible showdown before the finale this time around. Conference Championships happen every season, but it's not often that one features two of the best teams going head-to-head for the third time.



Not only did the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks prove to be two of the top contenders in the NFL this season, but they're among the most dominant teams in recent league history by advanced metrics. Both times the Rams and the Seahawks met in the regular season, it turned out to be a momentous matchup. Now, they'll complete their 2025 trilogy in the NFC Conference Championship.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

What kind of game are the Rams in for with part three?



This is going to be a difficult one to predict. The Los Angeles Rams looked like the more complete roster throughout the bulk of the 2025 NFL regular season, including in their win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. Then, Seattle got the best of LA in the second leg of the series. From that point on, the Rams hit a bit of a skid, while the 'Hawks continued to ascend to the top of the NFC West and the conference, earning the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye in the process.



LA has endured through two nail-biters against the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears to get to the Conference Championship Round, while Seattle was able to rest during Wild Card Weekend and coast to a dominant 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers to get to this point.



Heading into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, here’s how the Rams and Seahawks have fared in their last four matchups: pic.twitter.com/QwMvio5PCS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2026

There's a lot of tape available on these two teams between their two head-to-head matchups in the regular season. However, the two games couldn't have played out more differently.

The Rams took the first one in a 21-19 slugfest, with both defenses shining, including LA's notching four interceptions on Sam Darnold. However, the Seahawks quarterback bounced back in a big way in the second bout, helping his team outlast the Rams in a 38-37 overtime thriller of a shootout.



FanDuel expects the third installment to meet somewhere in the middle of those two games, setting the scoring line at 46.5 points for the Conference Championship.

While Seattle emerged victorious in the barnburner, Mike MacDonald's squad will probably prefer to keep this one more of a defensive battle. And the Rams may have beaten the Seahawks in the more low-scoring affair in Week 11, but Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and the rest of the offense have to like their chances more in a firefight than a mud wrestle.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

