Longtime NFL Receiver Randall Cobb Retires, Joins ESPN as Analyst
It seems longtime NFL wideout Randall Cobb is hanging up the cleats. But he isn't going far from football.
On Thursday, Cobb was announced as the newest analyst for ESPN's SEC Network. The veteran NFL receiver spent last year with the New York Jets but was not under contract for the upcoming year. As recently as June Cobb said he hadn't made a decision regarding his football future, but the ESPN press release today included the announcement that he retired following the 2023 season.
Per the release:
Cobb was selected by the Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft following his junior season at Kentucky. He registered nearly 3,000 yards and tallied 35 touchdowns during his three-year tenure. Throughout his 13 years in the NFL, he totaled over 7,600 yards with 54 touchdowns, including a career-high 1,287 yards in the 2014 campaign to earn him a spot in the Pro Bowl. A native of Maryville, Tenn., Cobb retired after the 2023 NFL season and was inducted into the Kentucky Pro Sports Hall of Fame shortly before his retirement.
Thus, a solid NFL career comes to an end. As noted above Cobb spent nearly 15 years playing professional football and established himself as one of Aaron Rodgers's favorite targets. His first stretch with the Green Bay Packers lasted eight seasons and was quite prolific; he made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and caught more than 50 passes in five of those seasons.
Cobb's decision to join the analyst ranks is not terribly surprising. Broadcasting has become a welcoming second career for former football players and there is plentiful opportunity to shine at SEC Network, which doesn't boast as many high-profile names as ESPN's other football properties. Cobb was an All-American at Kentucky and totaled nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards in his three years as a Wildcat.
Cobb is on to the next stage of his career, and Rodgers will be without one of his favorite teammates for the 2024 season.