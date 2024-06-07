Randy Gregory Suing NFL, Denver Broncos Over Fines for THC Usage
This week, court documents revealed former Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory is suing both the team and the NFL over fines he received for using THC while a member of the team.
Gregory claims he was fined over $500,000 for using doctor-prescribed THC to treat PTSD and social anxiety disorder. He filed the suit under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination act, alleging the NFL discriminated against his needs by continually fining him for treating his disorders by use of THC. The suit was filed in Arapahoe County, Colo. District Court earlier this week.
Gregory played for the Broncos for all of the 2022 season and part of the 2023 season. He recorded 21 tackles and three sacks in 10 games played for Denver in that stretch before he was released ahead of Week 5 last year. Gregory signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Broncos in the 2022 offseason.
After he was released, Gregory signed on with the San Francisco 49ers for their Super Bowl run, recording 2.5 sacks and 11 total tackles for the NFC champs. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason on a one-year contract worth just over $1 million.
Drafted in 2015 by the Dallas Cowboys, Gregory missed most of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. In 2019 he was suspended indefinitely and was reinstated ahead of the 2020 season. For his career, Gregory 20.5 sacks in 61 games played.