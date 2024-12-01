Randy Moss Asks for Prayers After Addressing Health Scare on ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’
Former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Randy Moss shared on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" that he and his family are "battling something internally," alluding to a potential health scare.
"I put a post up, maybe a few minutes ago, on Instagram," Moss explained. "Just telling people—you were talking about my eyes last week—and I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife, and my family, we are battling something internally."
"I have some great doctors around me," he continued. "Couldn't miss the show, could wait to be here with you guys. I feel great, but if y'all see me with these 'Michigan turnover glasses' that I have on. It's not being disrespectful because I'm on television, man. I'm battling something and I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thanks for the prayers."
The rest of the crew—Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, and Tedy Bruschi—then put glasses on with Moss in solidarity.
Here's the Instagram video he alluded to:
The 47-year-old Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-team All-Pro, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest wide receivers in league history.
Moss joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in 2016.