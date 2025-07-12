Randy Moss Pays Justin Jefferson Big Compliment Regarding Legacy Status
Randy Moss is often considered one of the best wide receivers in Minnesota Vikings history, if not the best.
However, Moss thinks current Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has the potential of surpassing him for that title.
"I think Justin Jefferson is on pace to be arguably the greatest ever and definitely the greatest Viking to ever do it!" Moss told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. "I've always been a fan of a complete football player, where you can score from anywhere on the field. And Justin brings that to the table."
That's quite some high praise from the Hall of Famer.
Jefferson is inching his way up the Vikings record books as he currently has 7,432 yards under his belt to place him fourth in franchise history. Moss ranks second all-time with 9,316 yards. And, just as a reminder, Jefferson has only played five seasons with the Vikings. Moss played seven full seasons and then four additional games in a later season with the Vikings. Jefferson is on pace to at least pass Moss on the leaderboard.
To take the title of the greatest Vikings receiver of all-time, though, Jefferson will likely need to take over the No. 1 spot from Cris Carter, who logged 12,383 yards in Minnesota. Jefferson definitely has time to reach that milestone, as long as he remains a Viking for the foreseeable future.