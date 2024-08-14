Ranking the 13 Alternate NFL Helmets Debuting in 2024
NFL teams have had the luxury of trying out new looks on the gridiron ever since the league began to loosen its uniform design policies over the last decade.
The NFL expanded its uniform policy in 2018, allowing for more jersey options for each club, but the limit of one helmet per team due to safety concerns kept classic threads like the Philadelphia Eagles' kelly green uniforms on the sidelines due to clashing colors between the jersey and helmet. In 2022, the NFL finally approved teams wearing two different helmet designs, and that number will be boosted to three beginning in 2025.
There are 13 alternate helmets debuting in the 2024 season. Some are new creative designs, others are all-white models and a few are classics gaining new life on the football field.
Without further ado, let's rank the design of the NFL's new alternate helmets. (Note: These are graded solely on the look of the helmet, not the uniforms they are paired with.)
13. New York Giants 'Century Red' Helmet
The Giants are celebrating their 100th season in franchise history with a new "Century Red" uniform, which features the winged red and blue helmet they wore from 1937-1947—a span which included the team's first NFL championship in 1938.
This helmet is unfortunately the best part of what is a disastrous classic set. It looks better in grainy black-and-white footage from that 1938 championship.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars 'Prowler Throwback' Helmet
The Jaguars are turning back the clock this season with their "prowler" throwback uniforms, based on the original threads worn in their inaugural 1995 campaign. The helmets are all-black and feature the original Jaguars logo that was used from 1995-2013.
Jacksonville's throwbacks are going to be a big hit, but these helmets on their own take a dip in our very elaborate grading system just for being too similar to the team's normal look.
11. New York Jets 'Legacy Black' Helmet
The J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets nailed their uniform rebrand this summer. They no longer look like the rival private academy located across town in a high school football movie.
It's a snazzy alternate, but it's just a black version of the Jets' primary helmet.
10. Green Bay Packers 'Winter Warning' Helmet
As one of a few teams trying out a new all-white uniform this season, the Packers took a minimal approach to their helmet. A small yellow stripe down the middle or some sort of color accent would've added a lot.
The "Winter Warning" nickname is pretty sweet—it's just a shame the Packers are wearing these on Oct. 20 instead of during a night game in the middle of a December blizzard at Lambeau Field.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars 'Shell White' Helmet
For the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars are rolling out a helmet featuring a primary color other than black. It looks nice, but something a bit more spicy like a teal face mask could've bumped this up from good to great.
At least they didn't bring back those hideous two-toned helmets from the 2010s.
8. Denver Broncos Alternate White Helmet
As you'll notice later in this article, the Broncos earned high marks for their helmets debuting this fall. This was another winner. Bonus points for the small detail of the orange "5,280"—representing, of course, the 5,280 feet the "Mile High City" sits above sea level.
7. Detroit Lions 'Motor City Muscle' Helmet
During his first season at the helm in 2021, coach Dan Campbell asked Lions team president Rod Wood if they could bring back the black uniforms he wore as a player in 2006 and '07. Wood said he'd consider if the Lions won the NFC North—something they hadn't accomplished since 1993.
Well, Campbell's kneecap-biting Lions did win the division last season, and in return he received a new all-black jersey for his team in 2024 to pair with this new flashy blue helmet.
There might not be a better team color in all of sports than the Lions' Honolulu blue.
6. New York Jets 'The Classic' Helmet
It might be the first time in the history of any sport that jerseys last worn in 2018 are referred to as classic throwbacks, but the Jets are doing it anyway. Lucky for them, it's a beautiful helmet.
The classic helmet arrives with a new twist, too. Instead of a green face mask, New York opted for a gray face mask to replicate the head gear of Joe Namath and the Super Bowl champion 1968 Jets.
5. Baltimore Ravens 'Purple Rising' Helmet
Baltimore went out of the box for its new "Purple Rising" helmet. And it definitely works.
The intimidating red eyes on the Ravens' alternate logo, typically plastered on the players' entrance tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium, now will be spotted on Lamar Jackson's helmet as he flies into the end zone.
Here's hoping more teams follow in the Ravens footsteps by taking big swings with their future helmet designs.
4. Minnesota Vikings 'Winter Warrior' Helmet
Of all the new all-white helmets, the Vikings did it best. The metallic gray accents on the face mask and on the horns on each side are subtle but pack a nice punch.
*Skol chant enhances*
3. Houston Texans 'Battle Red' Helmet
Houston, we have a rebrand.
For the first time in franchise history, the up-and-coming Texans unveiled a new set of uniforms that included two new helmets. By designing a bull horn on each side of the helmet, the "Battle Red" follows a similar format to some of the best helmets in the NFL—think the horns on the Rams and Vikings or the two wings on the Eagles' head gear.
The bright red should look great while being worn by the Texans' high-flying offense, too.
2. Houston Texans 'H-Town Blue' Helmet
It will take a bit to get used to the new "H" on the side of the helmet—at first glance it feels a bit UFL-ish—but there's no doubt these are going to look excellent on the field.
1. Denver Broncos 'Legacy Blue' Helmet
Not only is the Denver "D" the best of the helmets debuting this year, it also might be the greatest helmet in the history of football. The "D" logo, the blue and orange color scheme, the clean white face mask—10 out of 10. Five stars. 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. No notes.