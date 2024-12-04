Ravens Put Diontae Johnson on Blast With Suspension for Refusing to Play in Week 13
Diontae Johnson won't be playing in Week 14 after refusing to play in Week 13.
The Baltimore Ravens announced they're suspending Johnson for this weekend's game against the New York Giants after he refused to re-enter the team's 24–19 Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced the suspension in a statement released on Wednesday. It read, "We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team. Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles."
Baltimore acquired Johnson on October 29, when they sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Johnson and a 2025 sixth-rounder. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was in his first season with the Panthers.
In seven games with Carolina, Johnson had 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson has one reception for six yards in four games with the Ravens. The trade has not been a success for Baltimore.
Johnson was a Pro Bowler for the Steelers in 2021 when he racked up 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He has faced a steep, steady decline since then. He'll be a free agent after the season and has completely tanked his value with his play and his antics this season.