Ravens Make Formal Decision on Lamar Jackson's Status Amid Hamstring Strain
If the Ravens want to get their season back on track Sunday, they'll have to do so without quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore has formally ruled out Jackson against the Texans, it announced Friday afternoon. Jackson, 28, strained a hamstring Sunday in the Ravens' 37–20 loss to the Chiefs.
The loss of Jackson is a severe blow for a team already ravaged by injuries; the Ravens listed a staggering 14 other players on their injury report aside from their quarterback. Baltimore is currently 1-3, and fielding what would be the worst scoring and total defense by league rank in franchise history.
Jackson, one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, has struggled throughout his career with a range of injuries. In both 2021 and 2022, he missed five games during the regular season. He played 16 games in 2023 and won the league's MVP award, and nearly won it again in a 17-game 2024.
Houston, the Ravens' opponent Sunday, is also 1-3 after shutting out the Titans last Sunday.