Ravens Ink Top Lamar Jackson Target to Three-Year Extension
With the season drawing closer, the Baltimore Ravens appear to have locked down one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's top targets.
The Ravens are signing wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a three-year contract extension, according to a Thursday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Per Schefter, Bateman will receive around $37 million in the extension with $20 million guaranteed.
Bateman, 25, is entering his fifth professional season. In 2024, he set several career highs, including receiving yards (756) and touchdowns (nine, raising his career total from four to 13).
Part of a talented crop of players lured to Minnesota by coach P.J. Fleck in the late 2010s, Bateman was taken 27th by Baltimore in the 2021 draft. Injuries limited him in his early NFL career, but he has played 33 games in the past two years. In addition to his regular-season successes, he reeled in two touchdowns in the postseason a year ago.
The Ravens are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills in their season opener on Sept. 7.