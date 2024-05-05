Raven Country

Ravens Rookie Motivated by Draft Fall

Baltimore Ravens receiver Devontez Walker doesn't want to forget how teams passed up on him in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Devontez Walker waited longer than he expected to hear his name called for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Walker was the No. 113 overall pick in last month's draft and the 19th wide receiver taken, but he's going to use that as motivation for when he takes the field on Sundays.

"It definitely does," Walker said about his draft position being used as motivation. "My thing is just coming out here and being the best that I can be every day and showing them why I was one of those top guys during the season and coming out [of North Carolina]. That's pretty much my mindset going into it. Going [in the] fourth round isn't too bad. [When] I got the call from Baltimore, I wasn't mad about it at all. It's a great situation [and] a great organization, so I'm blessed to [have gone] where I went."

Even though Walker wasn't a top draft pick, he enters a favorable situation going into the Ravens. Zay Flowers leads the way, but Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor provide question marks for longevity. If Bateman and Agholor don't play up to standards, Walker could swoop in and earn their snaps at some point this season and prove why he should have been drafted higher.

