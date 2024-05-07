Raven Country

Ravens New WR Shares Massive Goal

One Baltimore Ravens rookie has high hopes for himself in his career.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez
Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez / Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens rookie Devontez Walker will be donning No. 81 when he plays for the team this fall.

Walker has high standards and hopes for himself, and he explained that there's a little more than meets the eye to the meaning behind wearing the number.

"I wore that number at Kent [State], so I wore [No.] 9 my whole life growing up," Walker said. "Then, when I got it at Kent, eight plus one is nine, so I went back to that [No.] 9. Then, a lot of greats wore that number – [like] Randy Moss [and] Calvin Johnson – so when I get to that point, hopefully, I can go down in the books with that number as well."

Walker's new jersey is a nod to his past and a hope for the future, and that's the kind of confidence that's welcoming for a first-year receiver. Wideouts in the NFL — at least the good ones — have to play with a certain type of swagger, and it's clear through just minicamp that Walker has shades of it.

But on top of that, Walker has a desire to learn from anyone and everyone, and that's necessary to back up all of the confidence. It's part of the recipe of a top receiver in the NFL, and Walker is certainly off to a great start when it comes to that.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.