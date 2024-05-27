Three Safeties Ravens Could Still Sign
Free agency is currently in a lull as teams begin OTAs and most of the top players signed with their new teams long ago. However, there are still some quality players available for the taking, and the Baltimore Ravens could land one.
That's especially true at safety, a position that has severla big names still looking for new homes. Great news for the Ravens, who are in the market for a safety to add some depth behind stars Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
Here are just a few free agent safeties who the Ravens could sign late in the offseason.
Micah Hyde
Hyde may be in the twilight of his career, but the 33-year-old can still play at a high level. Last season with the Buffalo Bills, he accounted for 54 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions. He's also a two-time second-team All-Pro selection and he has grown into a leader in the Bills' locker room.
It's worth noting that Hyde has said that he sees himself either playing for the Bills next season or retiring, so he would need to have a change of heart to even consider signing with the Ravens. If he does change his mind, though, Baltimore could get a very good player on a bargain deal.
Jamal Adams
The Ravens hosted Adams for a visit last week and he seemed to make a positive impression, so this pairing could be a reality soon.
A three-time Pro Bowl selction, Adams is arguably the biggest name still available in free agency. However, his injury history is worth taking note of, as he's played just 10 games over the past two seasons. He's also a very specialized player, often playing more like a linebacker than a traditional safety.
That said, Adams is very good at what he does, and could be a valuable addition to an already strong Baltimore defense.
Justin Simmons
Simmons' release from the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason came as a shock, as he's still seen as one of the best safeties in the league. What's even more shocking is the fact that he's still on the market almost three months after his release.
Simmons has been a Pro Bowl selection and/or a second-team All-Pro each season since 2019. His stats back up his perception as an elite safety, both in coverage and elsewhere. Finally, he's also been very durable, and for a team that can struggle with injuries like Baltimore, availability is the best ability.
