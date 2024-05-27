Could Ravens Bring Back Matthew Judon?
It's been three years since Matthew Judon left the Baltimore Ravens for the New England Patriots in free agency, and since then, he's taken his game to an entirely new level.
In his first two seasons with his new team, Judon terrorized opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 28 sacks, even earning Defensive Player of the Year votes in 2022. He then got off to a hot start in 2023 with four sacks in as many games, but a torn bicep cut his season short.
With the Ravens looking relatively thin at edge rusher, they'd love to have an improved Judon back on the roster. Wouldn't it be nice if they could do just that?
In a proposed trade by Bleacher Report, Baltimore acquires Judon and two 2025 seventh-round picks from New England in exchange for fifth-round picks in 2025 and 2026.
"From the veteran's perspective, it makes a whole lot more sense to be chasing a ring with a contender in the twilight of his career than hanging around on a roster that isn't ready to compete," B/R writes.
"A reunion with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, would make sense for all parties involved. The Ravens need some proven production on the perimeter. David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh are potential breakout players, but they still could use another threat on the outside to replace Jadeveon Clowney."
The Ravens are firmly in win-now mode, and with the gauntlet of quarterbacks in the AFC, they need to take advantage of every advantage they possibly can. Re-acquiring Judon, who's now one of the best pass-rushers in the league, would give them a huge edge over the competition.
In contrast to the Ravens, the Patriots are firmly in rebuilding mode. While Judon hasn't officially requested out of New England, the Patriots may be open to moving him to acrue more future assets.
If the Ravens could get Judon back for the aforementioned price tag, they essentially have to pull the trigger.
