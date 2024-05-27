Ravens Looking to Add Veteran Safety
The Baltimore Ravens have what may be the NFL's best safety duo in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but like with every position, depth is very important to overall success.
Last season, the Ravens had a solid third safety in Geno Stone, who finished second in the league with seven interceptions. After Stone signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, the Ravens' depth chart is looking awfully thin behind their two stars.
With he offseason winding down, Baltimore could look for a late free agency addition to help shore up the safety group. The Ravens already began their search by hosting former All-Pro Jamal Adams for a visit last week.
"The Ravens have high expectations for Hamilton and Williams as their starting safeties, but they're in the market for a third safety to help fill the void left by Stone's departure," Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink writes.
"Harbaugh confirmed that the Ravens had three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in for a visit this week and said he 'very impressed with his mindset.'"
Most of the top free agents already found new homes long ago, but at safety specifically, there is a good host of veteran talent available. Adams may be the most notable safety left on the market, but the Ravens have a good deal of options to work with.
