Ravens Rookie Reveals Biggest Adjustment to NFL

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is getting used to his life in the pros.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) talks to the media
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) talks to the media / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

First-round cornerback Nate Wiggins is seen in very high regard by the Baltimore Ravens, who were shocked to see him fall to the No. 30 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.

The Ravens were excited for Wiggins, and they have plans to possibly insert him as a starter right away. However, Wiggins has some adjustments to make from his time at Clemson to Baltimore.

"Really, just getting my head around and stop grabbing a lot," Wiggins said when asked about what he is working on at rookie minicamp. "In the NFL, you can't touch the receiver after five yards; in college, you can touch them all the way down the field. So, it's really just getting adjusted to that."

Wiggins may have to fix some small things to his game, but there's a reason why he was chosen in the first round. At 6-2, he can line up with some of the bigger receivers in the league, and he can keep up with them too with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

Wiggins has the raw talent, so when he eventually catches up to the NFL game, he has the potential to become one of the league's top cornerbacks.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

