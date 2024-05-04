Raven Country

Ravens Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

The Baltimore Ravens rookie class now has its jersey numbers.

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens rookie class is one step closer to fulfilling their dreams in the NFL.

Each of the team's nine draft picks from last weekend officially has a jersey number for the upcoming season.

Nate Wiggins, the team's first-round pick, will keep the same No. 2 he wore while at Clemson.

Roger Rosengarten, the No. 62 overall pick out of Washington, will wear No. 70 as he competes for a starting tackle or guard spot this season.

Penn State third-round defensive end Adisa Isaac will wear No. 50. Kyle Van Noy wore the number last year.

Devontez Walker, who the team drafted in the fourth round out of North Carolina, will don No. 81 this season. Anquan Boldin most famously wore the number from 2010-12, winning a Super Bowl with the team in his tenure.

Fourth-round defensive back T.J. Tampa will have No. 27 on his jersey, while fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali will wear No. 26.

Quarterback Devin Leary, the team's sixth-round pick, will have No. 13. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay wore the number for the past four seasons.

Seventh-round offensive lineman Nick Samac has No. 61 on lock, while the team's final draft pick, Sanoussi Kane, will wear No. 28.


