Ravens Rookie Wants to Play Like All-Pro CB
The Baltimore Ravens selected a big cornerback in T.J. Tampa in the fourth round out of Iowa State.
Tampa prides himself in being a big corner at 6-1 and 189 pounds, and he hopes to play like one of the league's most celebrated players at the position.
"I would say, when I first started, [I] just watched a lot of Jalen Ramsey – [when I was] just starting to play corner," Tampa said. "Of course, I'm a big corner, I wanted to big physical, and he's the baseline for that. So, [he's] kind of somebody I watch."
If Tampa has a career like Ramsey's, he'd be doing very well for himself. Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past seven seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.
Tampa was drafted at the end of the fourth round by the Ravens and was the second cornerback taken by the team after Nate Wiggins was selected at No. 30 overall. Even with Wiggins on the roster, the Ravens are excited about the prospect of playing Wiggins outside and Tampa in the slot. Those two, along with Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, could create one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!