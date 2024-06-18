Ravens Announce Training Camp Report Dates
The Baltimore Ravens are enjoying their summer break so to speak, but it won't be long before they're back on the field once again.
On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled the training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams. For the Ravens, rookies will report to Owings Mills on July 13 with veterans reporting one week later on July 20.
The Ravens' rookies are the first to report in the entire league, and their veterans are among the first to report as well. Given that Baltimore plays in the regular season opener on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, it's easy to see why they're getting an early start.
Training camp will provide the answers to several key questions across the Ravens' roster, with the offensive line and third safety positions being two of the most notable of said questions. OTAs and mandatory minicamp gave some insight on those position battles, but the true answers will come next month.
Exact dates for Baltimore's training camp practices will be revealed at a later date.
