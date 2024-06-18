Drama Brewing Between Ravens Rival and Star WR
Like the rest of the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens are enjoying some much-needed R&R between the end of mandatory minicamp last week and the start of training camp in July. For one of their AFC North rivals though, this time off isn't quite as relaxing as it would seem.
Cleveland Browns star receiver Amari Cooper, who is entering the final year of his contract, held out of minicamp last week as he seeks a new deal. Cooper, who turned 30 on Monday, wants a deal with at least two years of guaranteed money, but Cleveland doesn't seem to want to go beyond one year, according to Brad Stainbrook of Orange and Brown Report.
Obviously, the Browns want to keep their top receiver in the fold long-term, and general manager Andrew Berry recently referred to him as "a big part of our team."
"What I will say about Amari is since he's been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he's obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver," Berry said on NFL Network's "The Insiders." "But he's also a great teammate and he's a great professional. We're happy to have him as a member of the organization.
"Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We'll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he's a big part of our culture."
The Browns acquired Cooper from the cap-strapped Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 offseason in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, and he's been an absolute steal for them. Through two seasons in Cleveland, Cooper has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns. In fact, he's the first receiver in Browns history to surpass 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.
In his four games against Baltimore in that time span, Cooper has 14 receptions for 246 yards and no touchdowns. The Ravens would likely want to give up fewer yards against him going forward, but keeping him out of the end zone completely is still very impressive.
Through the rest of the offseason, the impasse between Cooper and the Browns will certainly be a story to keep an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!