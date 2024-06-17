Ravens' Lamar Jackson Has More Coming?
As Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson enters his seventh NFL season with two MVP awards under his belt, many may assume that he has already reached his peak in the league, at least on an individual level. But what if he hasn't?
There is always a chance that Jackson has even more room to grow, possibly a substantial amount. CBS Sports seems to fall into this camp, as it recently listed Jackson among quarterbacks "most likely to improve" this season.
"Winning NFL MVP and still having room to improve? That's Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's reality entering 2024," CBS Sports writes. "His 24 touchdown passes were only the third most of his career, a total that was highlighted by him becoming the third NFL MVP quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger without a 1,000-yard rusher or a 1,000-yard receiver. The other two were Pro Football Hall of Famers Brett Favre (1996) and John Elway (1987)."
"There's a good chance Jackson could have both a 1,000-yard rusher and a pass-catcher with 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. Baltimore signed four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry in free agency this offseason, a back whose 1,167 rushing yards ranked as the second most in the entire NFL in 2023. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is set to return healthy in 2024 after a Week 11 ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals derailed his 2023 season. The presence of those two should increase Jackson's production in 2024. "
It goes without saying that an MVP having an even better season immediately after winning the award is incredibly rare, but it's not entirely unheard of. For instance, Peyton Manning split the 2003 award with Steve McNair, then came back and won it in near-unanimous fashion in 2004, throwing 20 more touchdowns than the year before.
Still, that's an incredibly high bar for any quarterback, even one as talented as Jackson. While it's possible that he could take yet another step forward, expecting him to take such a substantial step forward after an already great season may be a recipe for disappointment.
