Ravens Star CB Struggling Through Injuries
When at the top of his game, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is more than capable of being one of the best in the game. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case very often as of late.
A 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Humphrey began his career on the right foot as he allowed passer ratings in the high 60s through his first three seasons. From 2020-2022 though, he allowed passer ratings above 80 each season, peaking at 98.6 in 2021. He showed glimpses of his old form last season, but with the caveat that he only played 10 games due to injuries.
Sadly, it seems those injury concerns have come to haunt Humphrey once again this offseason. Recently, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic listed Humphrey as a player whose stock has fallen throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
"An eight-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler missing most of OTAs and minicamp isn’t a big deal, as long as he doesn’t have a significant injury," Zrebiec writes. "[John] Harbaugh says Humphrey has been sidelined with 'nagging things' and should be ready for training camp. Still, not seeing Humphrey on the field much this offseason conjures up bad memories from last season when the cornerback was limited to 10 games and wasn’t healthy for several of those. He missed five games in 2021, as well. This is a big season for Humphrey, given his rising cap number. The last thing he or the Ravens need are questions about his health and durability."
Humphrey has dealt with injuries throughout his entire career, and as mentioned previously, his play has taken a noticeable dip over the past few seasons. The Ravens are also paying him an average of $19.5 million per year, the fourth-most among cornerbacks, and his cap hit this season is over $10 million more than it was last season. It's fair to say that the Ravens aren't getting what they hoped for from that contract, but not all hope is lost.
Even through his struggles with injury and regression, Humphrey is still a talented player under it all. He also plays in a strong secondary with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams at safety as well as Brandon Stephens and rookie Nate Wiggins at corner, which should help insulate Humphrey in his weaker situations.
