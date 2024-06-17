Ravens Picked As In-Season Hard Knocks Team
For the first time in over 20 years, the Baltimore Ravens will be featured on the hit HBO and NFL Films series Hard Knocks, but they aren't alone this time.
This year, Hard Knocks: In-Season will cover the entire AFC North throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. This is the first time in the show's history covering an entire division rather than just one particular team.
Given how prolific the AFC North was last year, and the sheer animosity between the four teams, it was a natural choice for such an honor.
"Last season the AFC North became the first division ever to have all four teams finish with a winning record, making it the perfect place to launch this new approach toHard Knocks," NFL Films vice president and head of content Keith Cossrow said in a statement on Monday. "We thank the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers for the opportunity to showcase some of the greatest rivalries in football and present the intensity of a playoff chase from all four corners of this incredibly competitive division."
Three of the four AFC North clubs have been featured on Hard Knocks before, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the only exception. Baltimore, fresh off its first-ever Super Bowl victory, was the subject of the show's debut in 2001, with the colorful personalities on display making the show an instant hit. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns appeared in 2009 and 2018 respectively.
Another first for the show is following three separate subjects in one year. Hard Knocks: Offseason follows the New York Giants and premieres on July 2, Hard Knocks: Training Camp follows the Chicago Bears and premiers on Aug. 6, and Hard Knocks: In-Season premieres on Dec. 3.
The AFC North figures to be a bloodbath once again, and this time, fans will get an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at all four teams in the division.
