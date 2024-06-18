Ravens HC Explains Where Lamar Jackson Must Improve
Every NFL player strives to improve every single day, even including two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson, 27, is coming off a superb season in which he threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, all while adding 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Despite Jackson winning his second MVP award, there is a crowd of people who believe he could be even better in 2024.
Unsurprisingly, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is part of that crowd. During a recent appearance on "The Adam Jones Podcast," Harbaugh explained how his superstar quarterback can continue to improve after an amazing season.
"From a pure football standpoint, there's always room for growth. And when you step back and you lean into that, you see there are massive opportunities for growth," Harbaugh said. "That's just what a growth mindset is. And so, the opportunity is what we're trying to do with the offense. The throws that he can make. Reactions that he can make. Uncovering a defense. All those types of things that go into it with playing quarterback."
Improving on an MVP season is very difficult, but Jackson does have expereince on his side. He's entering his seventh season overall and second in Todd Monken's offense, and he's definitely a much more mature and seasoned player than ever before.
"We all go through the stuff — you get scarred, right?" Harbaugh said. "That's a good thing. It's a tough thing, but a good thing, because scars heal and make you stronger. And [Lamar's] definitely got that. He's just, he's six years into this thing. That experience part of it is a massive factor. With that comes kind of a practicality, an understanding that goes with it. And yet, five years from now he'll even more weathered in that way, just like we all will be."
It won't be an easy season for Jackson or the Ravens as a whole, especially as pressure to win a Super Bowl reaches a new high. They have the talent to take another big step forward, but it's up to them to put the pieces together.
