Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Reacts to Hilarious Marlon Humphrey Video

Even Lamar Jackson's teammates aren't safe from the Baltimore Ravens star's roasting.

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (left) and linebacker Josh Bynes (56) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can be a menace on social media, and even teammates aren't safe from his "wrath."

On Saturday morning, Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey to fall victim to Jackson's roasting. A fan posted a clip from an old video of what appears to be Humphrey wearing a wig and singing to the song Last Christmas by the band Wham!, prompting Jackson to post a humourous response.

"Bra hang it up," Jackson wrote alongside four laughing emojis.

Both former first-round picks, Jackson and Humphrey are some of the Ravens' brightest stars on offense and defense respectively. The former is coming off his second MVP season and is widely considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Meanwhile, the latter is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Jackson and Humphrey will be huge parts of the Ravens' continued Super Bowl push, even if they trade some friendly jabs along the way.

