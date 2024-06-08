Roquan Smith Rubbing Off on Ravens New LB
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson didn't see much playing time in his rookie season, but the team has high expectations for him heading into Year 2.
Simpson's lack of playing time wasn't due to faults in his game, but simply being stuck behind two Pro Bowl linebackers in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Now that Queen is gone though, Simpson is expected to take his place as the second starting inside linebacker next to Smith.
Replacing a second-team All-Pro is never easy, but luckily for Simpson, he has arguably the game's best linebacker in Smith to learn from.
"That dude is a 'dawg,' man," Simpson told reporters Tuesday. "[Roquan Smith's] mentality is the same every single day. It's a blessing to be beside someone like that, learn from him. Also, [I'm] sitting right beside him in film. Whenever I have a question, he's there to answer it. Off the field, the relationship has grown a lot, also. I'm learning something from him and matching his energy. That's something I picked up: communication and matching his energy every day as a linebacker and leading the defense."
A former star at Clemson, Simpson accounted for just 13 total tackles in his first season in Baltimore. Meanwhile, he watched Smith record a team-high 158 total tackles en route to his third straight first-team All-Pro selection.
Not playing much as a rookie was, in Simpson's own words, "humbling," but having a year to develop could end up being very helpful in the long run. Now that he has a year under his belt though, Simpson's ready to get on the field and show everyone what he can do.
"Man. [I'm] just ready to roll, just attacking every day, making every practice rep like a game rep, just communicating, being on the same page and just every day, learning something," Simpson said. "I'm meeting with Coach Mark 'D' [inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone and] watching practice film so I can see the game, and he can teach me the game. [I'm] taking a more professional approach [and] taking care of my body, because it's my time to go, so I just take every day, and it's a blessing. [I have to] make it count."
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!