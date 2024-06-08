Ravens OL Named Trade Candidate for Dolphins
Throughout the offseason, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens is who will be blocking for Lamar Jackson and co.
Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley are locked in at center and left tackle respectively, but the other three spots on the offensive line are all up for grabs. The Ravens have solid candidates to fill each of those spots, but there simply aren't enough starting roles to go around.
One of the players competingn for a starting gig is fourth-year guard Ben Cleveland, who has started just seven of 37 career games. If he doesn't win a starting gig, though, Cleveland could be on the move, and Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic believes the Miami Dolphins could be a fit.
"There is no guarantee that Ben Cleveland will win a roster spot in Baltimore. The Ravens have upgraded the line with youth, but Cleveland hasn't been as consistent as the Ravens would like," Miller writes. "This could pave the way for a trade. The Dolphins would get experience and youth. Cleveland was a former third-round pick of the Ravens, but has only started seven games in his career. He has been more of a depth player since joining the Ravens. Some of that is his own doing, and some of it is the fact that the Ravens have consistently had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL."
Cleveland is seemingly in line to win the starting right guard spot, but he'll face some stiff competition. Josh Jones, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and even Patrick Mekari could all contend for that spot as well.
Obviously, the Ravens would love it if Cleveland pulls through, wins the starting job and becomes a staple up front. If he can't do that though, they may feel compelled to cut their losses and get what they can in return.
