Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens In Dominant Win Over Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens continued their dominant run with a one-sided 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
The win was Baltimore's fifth in a row after an 0-2 start to the season. Baltimore sits atop the AFC North at 5-2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson further cemented his MVP case and continued his dominance over the NFC, improving his record to 23-1 against the conference. The two-time MVP completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 52 yards.
Mark Andrews continued his turnaround after a slow start to the season, catching four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman caught four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown that came on a 49-yard bomb from Jackson. Justice Hill also caught three passes for 44 yards and a score.
Derrick Henry got rolling in the second half and finished the game with 15 carries for 169 yards and caught a 13-yard touchdown.
The Ravens got off to a slow start, as Tampa Bay jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Baltimore responded by scoring 34 unanswered points to turn a highly anticipated game between two of the better teams in their conference into a blowout at Raymond James Stadium.
Baltimore led 34-10 heading into the fourth quarter and was up 41-18 with 6:32 left in the game.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was instrumental in the comeback, catching two interceptions, including one in the end zone when the Buccaneers were up 10-7 with 6:10 left in the second quarter. Baltimore took the lead four plays later on a Jackson screen pass to Hill.
Humphrey was forced to exit the game in the second quarter with a knee injury after his second interception of the game. Safety Ar'Darius Washington, and outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh each had a sack. Linebacker Roquan Smith had 18 tackles.
Buccaneers (4-3) quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 31 of 45 passes for 370 yards, three touchdowns and the pair of interceptions to Humphrey. Bucs running back Rachaad White had six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Evans was on the receiving end of a 25-yard touchdown for his lone catch of the game before exiting in the first half with a hamstring injury.
Fellow Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin suffered a gruesome injury in the final minute of the game.
Tampa Bay tight end Cade Otton was the team's leading receiver with eight catches for 100 yards. Running back Bucky Irving had the Bucs' lone rushing touchdown of the game.
Baltimore will look to continue its win streak on Sunday when they go back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns (1-6) at 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field.
