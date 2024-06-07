Ravens Rookie Shares First Impression of Offense
As one of the NFL's more consistent teams, the Baltimore Ravens have gotten to where they are by runnnig a fairly tight ship.
While not as disciplinarian as some other teams, the Ravens seem to have everything in order the way they like it. That goes to show how serious owner Stephen Bisciotti and other high-ranking personnel truly are about not just winning, but doing it right.
Baltimore's attention to detail immediately caught the eye of rookie offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, much to his delight.
"[Everyone is] very detailed. I remember the last staff I was just with at school; everything was super nitpicky with the details when it came to practice, off the field stuff [and] weight room stuff, and everything translated the exact same as what I expected from coming into an organization like this," Rosengarten told reporters Thursday. "Not much has changed when it comes to that kind of stuff and the small details, but yes, it's been great and a very smooth transition."
A second-round pick out of Washington, Rosengarten could go from playing for a national championship to starting in the NFL right away. With the Ravens trading away starting right tackle Morgan Moses this offseason, it seems that drafting Rosengarten was their way of filling that void. It will be a different experience as he was the blindside blocker for lefty Michael Penix Jr. in college, but the Ravens wouldn't have drafted him if they didn't believe in him.
Much to both sides' delight, it seems like that belief is indeed a two-way street.
