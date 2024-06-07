Ravens Lineman Looking To Bounce Back From Injury
After sadly missing his entire rookie season due to injury, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees has a special opportunity entering Year 2.
Baltimore lost both of its starting guards this offseason in Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, leaving a noticeable hole along the offensive line. Vorhees, a natural guard and former first-team All-American, is a prime candidate to take one of those starting roles, and the team's confidence in him is much appreciated.
"I just think to go out to practice every day and just try to be the best football player that I can become. We'll let everything else take care of itself. I know these gentlemen upstairs have quite the job to decide who's going to play at the end of the day. But as an individual, it's up to us to become the best football players we can become and just make their jobs easier."
A longtime starter at USC, Vorhees was widely seen as a Day 2 pick before the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL at the Combine that nearly caused him to fall out of the draft entirely.
That is, until Baltimore came along in the seventh round to scoop him up. The Ravens even traded back into the draft - and with the division rival Cleveland Browns at that - to snag him in the seventh round, as clear of a sign of confidence as they come.
Throughout his recovery process, Vorhees has had another Ravens offensive lineman helping him along the way. Former All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has also dealt with injuries throughout his career, and his advice has been invaluable to Vorhees.
"Yes, I definitely had a lot of conversations with Ronnie in regards to his injury that he had, and [I asked him] more so what it was like coming back and just things to focus on. Again, he is more of a process over outcome guy, so that definitely helped shape that mentality as well."
