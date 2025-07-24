Free Agent Signing Can Take Ravens to New Heights
The Baltimore Ravens are going into training camp with hopes of starting a journey that will end in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.
The Ravens have a lot of the pieces in place to make that happen, but they added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hoping to elevate the wide receiver room even more alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook thinks the Ravens are a good fit for Hopkins going into the season.
"The Ravens added another weapon in veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who joined Baltimore with one goal in mind: Help the Ravens get over the hump and win a Super Bowl," Shook wrote.
"Hopkins fell short of that goal with an offensively challenged Chiefs team last season, but he's walking into a better situation in Baltimore. Now, it's up to [Lamar] Jackson to establish a rapport with the potential future Hall of Famer and fit him into the NFL's best offense from the 2024 season."
The Ravens are one of the league's top offenses from a year ago thanks to Jackson and his MVP-caliber season. Despite having a great season on the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens fell short in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills lost in the AFC Championship a week later to the Kansas City Chiefs, another team that the Ravens will be chasing in the upcoming season.
The Ravens find themselves in a three-horse race looking to be one representing the AFC in the Super Bowl this year and adding Hopkins to the mix while subtracting him from the Chiefs could be a move that makes a massive difference in the long run.
Hopkins and the Ravens are in the midst of training camp practices as they prepare for the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
