Lamar Jackson Addresses Future With Ravens

PITTSBURGH — The Baltimore Ravens had an almost certain win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium that would clinch them a spot in the playoffs.

The Ravens instead found themselves stunningly out of the postseason for the first time since 2021, as rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed the 44-yard attempt, giving their biggest rival a 26-24 win in the regular season finale and the AFC North Division Title.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an incredible game and even completed a 24-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely on fourth-and-7, putting them in field goal range.

Jackson will make it eight seasons without a Super Bowl appearance and with some doubts on his future in Baltimore.

Jackson Speaks On Future with Ravens

The defeat for the Ravens was a devastating one for everyone involved, but especially for Jackson, who had his best performance of the season and one of his best in that important of a game.

Jackson completed just 11-of-18 passes and had an interception, but threw for three big touchdown passes and 238 yards overall. That completion to Likely also gave the Ravens a chance to win it in the end and stun their biggest rival.

The Ravens' signal caller fielded a number of questions postgame, but also on his future with the team going forward, especially for next season.

Jackson dismissed the question, still reeling from the season-ending defeat to the Steelers.

"We just lost a game, a divisional game to put us in the playoffs," Jackson said. "I'm not even thinking about that right now to be honest with you. I'm still caught up in what just happened, you know? That's not my focus right now."

Why Jackson's Future with the Ravens is in Question

It's quite wild that a quarterback with the caliber of Jackson and whether he will return with the Ravens next season.

Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in football since they took him in the first round out of Louisville in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He is a two-time NFL MVP, three-time First Team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback. He also possesses a 76-31 record as a starter and has led the Ravens to six postseasons, plus four AFC North Division Titles.

Postseason success has evaded Jackson and the Ravens, with a 3-5 record and just one appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract on April 27, 2023, with $185 million guaranteed. He is set to make $51.25 million in 2026, which will have a $74.5 million cap hit for the Ravens.

The Ravens could sign Jackson to another extension, which would spread out the money over the next few years and commit the future to their star quarterback.

Jackson, despite the loss, still praised his Baltimore teammates and has faith in them going forward.

"Yeah absolutely. I have confidence in my guy in all phases. We had our shots with those guys, they had their shots against us, that's football. Sometimes it be a little back-and-forth. Last week, we were playing last week. It happens. We just played these guys five times in two years. So it be like that sometimes."

