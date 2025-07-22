Ravens' One Reason for Optimism in 2025
The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of reasons to be optimistic for the 2025 season with two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson near, if not at the top, of the list. However, that's not the case for those who have a trenches-first mentality.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley remaining Jackson's left tackle is the Ravens' one bright spot after a wild offseason.
"For a minute, it looked as if the Ravens were going to lose arguably the biggest piece along their offensive line with starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley staring at free agency," Sullivan wrote. "There, he was expected to be inundated with lucrative contract offers that could've pried him out of Baltimore. However, Stanley instead reached an agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension with the Ravens, forgoing hitting the open market altogether. His continued presence at blindside tackle should be music to Lamar Jackson's ears as the Ravens look to push for a Super Bowl in 2025."
Baltimore's re-signing of Stanley does not come without risk, though. The 31-year-old has struggled to stay healthy as of late.
Stanley's first major injury came in 2020, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury during a Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned for the season opener in 2021, but that would be the only game he played that season, as suffered another severe ankle injury.
He then tried to rehab the injury naturally but eventually made the difficult decision to have his second surgery in as many years.
However, Stanley seems to finally be healthy after playing all 17 games for the first time in his career last season.
If Stanley can pick up where he left off last season and stay healthy, he will give the Ravens as good of a chance as ever to reach their Super Bowl aspirations.
