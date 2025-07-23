Ravens' Derrick Henry Shares Huge Goal
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has a little extra motivation this year after his favorite actor, Adam Sandler, agreed to let him appear in one of his movies if he rushes for 2,000 yards in 2025. However, Henry is not letting that get in the way of achieving his main goal.
Despite having a movie deal on the horizon and needing just 1,317 yards to move past Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett into 10th place on the all-time rushing yards list, Henry is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl.
"I try not to get too caught up into it, just be present in the moment, be thankful for where I am, and if that time comes, deal with it then and relish the moment at that time. But right now we're still working," Henry said on the set of his latest State Farm commercial. "I don't really have any more individual goals. I just want a Super Bowl. That's the only thing I'm looking forward to and got my eyes set on."
Henry is more than capable of hitting both milestones this season. He showed no signs of slowing down in 2024 while rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Ravens are also clearly more than confident in the 31-year-old after signing him to arecord-breaking contract extension this offseason.
Henry's main goal will not be easy, though. Baltimore has struggled to get over the hump in the playoffs as of late, but Henry thinks he knows what it will take to change that.
"We just need to finish," Henry said. "I think we all know what it takes, and we have everything that we need to get it done. Last year, we kind of started the season off a little slower than what we wanted to, but you just have to hit the ground running. You have to work hard through training camp, have accountability, and keep that same standard all throughout the season. I think we'll do that. We have the right guys to get where we want to go. We just have to do it."
