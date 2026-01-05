Ravens' Lamar Jackson Returns vs. Steelers, Starting WR Out

The Baltimore Ravens are playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final regular season game in Week 18, but a few players won't suit up.

The team was dealing with injuries this week, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the former MVP is active and ready to go against the Steelers. Here's a look at who wasn't so lucky and ended up on the inactive list.

WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman is the biggest loss for the Ravens on the inactive report this week. Bateman was out with the flu, and while there was some optimism from coach John Harbaugh earlier in the week, it didn't work out in his favor.

"I think he did some individual or something early. So, he got moving a little bit," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "So, I would think that would clear up by Sunday."

With Bateman out, the Ravens will look towards Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins to be Jackson's top receivers in the game.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman before the game against the Minnesota Vikings | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

CB Keyon Martin

Martin is one of the Ravens' inactives for a second straight week. He has played primarily on special teams, but he won't be on the field against the Steelers as a healthy scratch. The Ravens will count on Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, TJ Tampa, and Nate Wiggins as the cornerbacks against the Steelers.

OT Joseph Noteboom

Noteboom is the inactive offensive lineman for the Ravens against the Steelers.

DT Aeneas Peebles

Peebles has only played in six games for the Ravens this season after being a sixth-round pick for them back in the spring.

WR Keith Kirkwood

Kirkwood had a chance to make his season debut, but he is listed as an active against the Steelers. The last time Kirkwood had a reception was back in 2023, when he was playing for the New Orleans Saints.

CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye has only appeared in one game for the Ravens so far this season, back on Nov. 23 against the New York Jets. He has been inactive ever since and remains a healthy scratch against the Steelers.

QB Cooper Rush

Rush will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback if Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley are unable to go.

So far this season, Rush has thrown for 303 yards and 4 interceptions in four appearances with the team.

