Ravens Predicted to Land Explosive CB
The Baltimore Ravens are already expected to field one of the best secondaries in the NFL this season. However, there's a strong belief they will opt to further strengthen it next offseason, too.
Pro Football Sports Network projects that the Ravens will use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Colorado cornerback D.J. McKinney.
"Former Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback D.J. McKinney impressed opposite Travis Hunter in his first year in Boulder and enters 2025 as one of the top 2026 NFL Draft-eligible cornerbacks," PFSN writes. "At 6'2" and 190 pounds, the Colorado Buffaloes defender had nine pass breakups and three interceptions in 2024, displaying fluid mobility, explosive footwork, and physicality when following routes to disturb twitchy receivers."
McKinney began his collegiate career with Oklahoma State. There here racked up 40 tackles and five passes defensed from 2022-23. He then entered the transfer portal and transferred to the University of Colorado.
In his first year at Colorado in 2024, he started all 13 games and had 61 tackles, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed and three interceptions, including a pick-six against his former team, Oklahoma State.
McKinney benefited by having the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner playing opposite him, but he will get the opportunity to prove he can have similar success without Hunter in 2025. If he does just that, he'll solidify himself as a first-round pick in next year's draft as one of the top cornerback prospects.
Baltimore could also be in need of some secondary help after this season. Veteran cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie are both set to play on one-year deals and be free agents once again next offseason.
In the meantime, the Ravens will get a closer look at younger cornerbacks Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis to see if they can eventually replace Alexander and Awuzie. If that isn't the case, expect cornerback to be on Baltimore's draft board once again in 2026.
