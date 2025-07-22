Ravens Playmaker Cracks Top Three Over 30
The Baltimore Ravens have several veterans who will play a large role in the team's success in 2025. However, only one is viewed among the top 30 players age 30 or older in the league.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports ranks Ravens 31-year-old running back Derrick Henry as the third-best player age 30 or older in the NFL.
"Henry had the best season for any running back over 30 years old, rushing for 1,921 yards last season -- the most for any player 30-plus years old. He has the most rushing yards in a season for any running back after they hit the 2,000-yard plateau, while adding 16 touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry to his historic 2024 season," Kerr writes. "With the most rushing yards (11,423) and rushing touchdowns (106) since the start of the 2016 season by a wide margin, there's a good argument to be made that Henry is still the best running back in the NFL. He's on a Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory."
Henry showed no signs of slowing down last season. The only question is: How much longer can he keep it up?
Baltimore will soon be faced with the decision of whether it wants to limit his amount of touches to prolong his career. But the team's decision to give him a record-breaking contract extension this offseason hints it's unlikely to do that.
Either way, Henry looks like he'll be dominant once again in his 10th season in the NFL and is certainly worthy of being on this list.
There's a strong argument a few other Ravens should be on the list, too. 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley still proved to be one of the best left tackles in the league last season while 34-year-old edge rusher Kyle Van Noy recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks.
For now, however, Henry is Baltimore's lone representative age 30 or older.
