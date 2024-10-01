NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Soar Into Top 10
The Baltimore Ravens are starting to look like the team that dominated the AFC last season.
Baltimore won its second straight game after turning in its most impressive performance of the season, beating the Buffalo Bills 35-10 behind a dominant showing from quarterback Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and its defense. With the win, the Ravens are back to .500 and rising in NFL power rankings. Of the five mentioned, Baltimore wasn't lower than No. 8.
ESPN did note its concern about the Ravens allowing big plays as their biggest issue on defense.
Here's where the Ravens landed across NFL power rankings heading into Week 5.
NFL.com: No. 6
Last week: No. 8
"I took my lumps for keeping the Ravens up near the top of the rankings after the 0-2 start, but we’ve seen in the past two weeks what they’re capable of at their most dangerous. They were a little lucky didn’t backslide at 21-10 as the Bills gained some momentum, but that’s also a strong fix after watching late breakdowns cost them in their previous two games...The Ravens are scary again. There just aren’t many teams geared to stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in peak form."
CBS Sports: No. 6
Last week: No. 13
"They are 2-2 after their 0-2 start and once again they are looking like an AFC contender. Derrick Henry really gives this offense another dimension."
Yahoo Sports: No. 6
Last week: No. 8
"Derrick Henry changes everything for the Ravens. They can play a much different style, while knowing they have an MVP quarterback for games when they need Lamar Jackson to carry the load. These last two games, with how well Henry has played, has to be a revelation for them."
ESPN: No. 7
Last week: No. 12
"The Ravens have allowed an NFL-worst 10 completions on passes that have traveled at least 20 yards in the air. Teams have been forced to stretch the field because Baltimore has jumped out to big leads early. But these big passing plays have enabled foes to cut their deficits."
Sports Illustrated: No. 8
Last week: No. 12
"This is going to sound strange, but I don’t think there is a team in recent NFL history that has made up for a (perceived, maybe?) lack of talent at the wide receiver position by making…just about every other player in their offense an excellent wide receiver. Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson are on a heater right now."
