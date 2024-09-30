Ravens' Derrick Henry Nearly Breaks NFL Record
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had one of the best games of his career in Week 4's 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.
And in the process, he nearly set an NFL record that could have stood the test of time.
Henry finished with 24 carries for 199 yards and one touchdown, coming up one yard short of his seventh-career 200-yard rushing game, which would have set a new NFL record. Henry would have broken a three-way tie with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson, who also finished their respective careers with six 200-yard rushing games each.
Henry's most recent 200-yard rushing game during the 2022 season in a win over the Houston Texans when he finished with 32 carries for 219 yards and two scores.
Whether the Ravens coaching staff knew about the record or not, Henry continued to receive carries late in the fourth quarter with Baltimore up big. On the Ravens' final drive of the game, Henry received two carries for three yards and had a catch for one yard.
After the game during the interview with NBC, Henry was asked about coming up short of the 200-yard mark. He shook his head in frustration, saying that his fumble on the one-yard at the start of the fourth quarter is to blame.
"That's gonna haunt me for a long time," he said with a grin.
Fortunately for Henry, it was one of those nights, as fullback Patrick Ricard recovered the fumble in the end zone to score the touchdown.
Henry started the night off with a bang, scoring an 87-yard rushing touchdown on Baltimore's first play from scrimmage, which set a record for the longest run in franchise history. This was a sign of things to come, as the veteran running back had a five-yard receiving touchdown on the Ravens' second possession. This added to his three-catch, 10-yard performance as a receiver against Buffalo.
The Ravens will visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
