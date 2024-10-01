Ravens' John Harbaugh Gets Honest About Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is mired in what probably is the worst slump of his NFL career, as he has gone two straight games without a catch.
However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not ready to give up on Andrews just yet.
Following Baltimore's impressive Week 4 win over the Buffalo Bills, Harbaugh told reporters that he expects Andrews to rebound going forward.
"Mark Andrews is going to definitely have big games here catching the ball," Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "We're going to have a big passing game coming up here at some point in time soon. It's hard to predict when it's going to be because the games go where they go, and the ball goes where it goes and it's just a competitive deal."
Andrews has been targeted just twice over the last two weeks and has logged a grand total of six catches for 65 yards on the season overall. He has been targeted nine times through four contests.
In the meantime,, Harbaugh is choosing to focus on the impact Andrews is having elsewhere.
"But my point is that the reason we ran the ball so well is because everybody was bought into the play that was being run in that moment and executed so well," Harbaugh added. "Mark had some phenomenal blocks out there, I mean some dominant blocks."
Harbaugh certainly does not seem too concerned about Andrews.
"I could probably try to talk to Mark to make sure everything's OK, but he would just look at me, 'What are you talking to me about? Everything's fine, everything's good,'" Harbaugh said. "Mark Andrews is a great player ... Mark is a star."
Andrews has made three Pro Bowls since entering the league in 2018, with his best season coming in 2021 when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.
Last season, the 29-year-old was limited to 10 games due to an ankle injury and hasn't seemed the same since as Isaiah Likely has usurped him as the Ravens' top tight end.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!