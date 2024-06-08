Steelers Legend Discusses Love-Hate for Ravens
The bitter rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers needs no introduction, as it's one of the most intense and hate-fueled feuds in the entire NFL.
Almost no one knows the ins and outs of the rivalry more than longtime Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller, who not only spent his entire career with the Steelers from 2005-2015, but was there for what was arguably the peak of the Ravens rivalry.
Nearly a decade after his retirement, Miller revealed his complex thoughts on playing the Ravens in an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast with Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward.
“I I hated and loved the Ravens, because they were built just like us," Miller said. "We knew every game was gonna be physical. You're gonna sore for a while afterwards. But you also loved it because I felt like it brought out the best in both sides. We saw probably their best playing against us and vice versa, they saw our best. Those are the games that you'll remember, so that's why you enjoy it".
In a way, Miller's feelings can extend to fans on both sides of the rivalry. The two teams and fanbases obviously don't like each other, but there's a mutual respect after many years of battling for AFC North dominance.
Miller was a thorn in the Ravens' side throughout his career, catching 67 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns in 22 career matchups, and that's not even getting into his exceptional blocking. Baltimore won 13 of the 22 games against Pittsburgh in that time.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!