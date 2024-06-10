Another Former Ravens LB Enjoying Time With Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have been and always will be the fiercest of rivals, but they're a lot more alike than many realize.
Not only are they the two teams most commonly battling for AFC North dominance, both are hard-nosed, physical teams that tend to prioritize their defenses. That approach has worked out quite well for both teams, as they've each won two Super Bowls since the Ravens entered the league in 1996.
The similarities between the two teams are even more clear to those who have been on both sides of the rivalry. Edge Jeremiah Moon, who spent two seasons with the Ravens before the Steelers claimed him on waivers in January, recently commented on how similarly the teams run their defenses.
“We’re dropping (in coverage) and rushing. It’s the same,” Moon told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I love my coaches. They have been showing me out a lot, especially with the playbook and sharpening up my skills and everything. You just learn bits and pieces from different people and just keep moving forward.”
Moon, 25, first joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2022. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, but saw some action on defense and special teams last season. In eight games, Moon accounted for 12 total tackles and two forced fumbles, both of which ironically came against the Steelers.
The 6-5, 250-pound linebacker has plenty of quality edge rushers to learn from in Pittsburgh, and he's looking to make a big impact come fall.
“I am definitely enjoying it here,” Moon said. “I’ve been able to learn from the (outside linebackers), Alex (Highsmith) and T.J. (Watt) and all the guys who have been here. It’s nice to learn new things, and I definitely feel I can fit into this defense and on special teams. I am just here to help any way I can.”
