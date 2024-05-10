Pro Bowl DE Named Candidate for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are still looking around for potential free agent additions that can help their depth.
Among the options for the Ravens is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who played for the team back in 2020.
"Bringing back Yannick Ngakoue would make a ton of sense for the Ravens, who don't have a ton of cap space remaining. While Ngakoue doesn't offer much as a run defender, he's been consistently productive for most of his career as a situational rusher," Bleacher Report writes.
"Ngakoue, who spent nine games with Baltimore in 2020, had recorded at least eight sacks in every pro season before 2023—a campaign that was ended prematurely by a broken ankle."
Since Ngakoue left the Ravens, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022) and Minnesota Vikings (2023).
The pass rush is the least experienced part of the Ravens defense, so adding someone with familiarity to the Ravens and a player who has a proven track record would be a big help. That's why the team signed Jadeveon Clowney last season, and he had 9.5 sacks for the team.
Ngakoue can be this year's Clowney, but with David Ojabo returning from injury and Adisa Isaac entering as a rookie, the Ravens may choose to invest in their draft picks. But if they want an added layer of protection, Ngakoue can help in that department.
