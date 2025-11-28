Ravens Announce Surprise Inactive vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens head into a crucial Week 13 matchup with the rival Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving, but won't have a few of their players for it.

Ravens Announce Inactives vs. Bengals

Baltimore announced that they won't have five players against the Bengals in quarterback Cooper Rush, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, guard Ben Cleveland, tackle Carson Vinson and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Who Will the Ravens Replace on Offense?

Rush, despite having a spot on the inactives, is the emergency third quarterback and could still play.

The only way Rush would play is if both starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley depart the game with injury, illness or ejection. This also serves as the fifth week Rush is the emergency quarterback for the Ravens.

Rush came in for Jackson, after he suffered an injury in the 37-20 road defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, completing 9-of-13 passes for 52 yards.

He then started the next two games in Jackson's place, throwing three interceptions in a 44-10 home blowout defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 5 and then just 72 yards in the 17-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw Ravens head coach John Harbaugh bench him for Huntley.

Wallace, like Rush, is inactive due to Harbaugh making decisions in the wide receiver room, which also marks the first time in two years that Wallace is inactive.

Devontez Walker earned the final, fifth wide receiver spot for the Ravens, as Rashod Bateman returns from injury. Walker made an important 30-yard catch for the Ravens in their 23-10 home win over the New York Jets in Week 12.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cleveland played the first 10 games of the season, but was a healthy scratch vs. the Jets and this makes it back-to-back weeks he won't play.

Vinson is also an inactive after playing in the road wins over the Cleveland Browns, 23-16 in Week 11, and the Minnesota Vikings, 27-19 in Week 10.

The Ravens are going with rookie guard Emory Jones Jr., who they took with in the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU, as the option over Cleveland and Vinson.

Why is David Ojabo Not Active?

Ojabo isn't active, as the Ravens are going with linebacker Carl Lawson in his place.

The Ravens will likely use Lawson as a pass rusher and to get after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, while Ojabo featured more in run defense.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) celebrates after a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ojabo had played in the previous nine games for the Ravens with 10 tackles (two solo) and two quarterback hits.

