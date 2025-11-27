Ravens Rookie Review: Menacing Mike Green

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class saw extended action in the team's 23-10 win over the New York Jets which improved their record to 6-5. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were fifth-round tackle Carson Vinson, who had served as the primary swing tackle in the last two games, and sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles for the sixth game in a row.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.

The first-round safety did a good job of limiting the Jets' downfield passing attack after the team switched starting quarterbacks to former Ravens backup Tyrod Taylor. All five of New York's plays of 10-plus yards through the air were the result of a combination of missed tackles underneath and run after the catch on underneath routes in zone coverage. Starks was solid in run defense and as the last line of defense on a couple of chunk plays, finishing with 4 total tackles, including 2 solos.

Mike Green & Malaki Starks both shedding blocks to make the tackle for no gain 👀 pic.twitter.com/HnKyGmJE5m — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 24, 2025

After not having much of an impact last week due to a minor ankle injury, the second-round rookie was healthy in this game and back to being consistently disruptive. Green snapped his two-week sack drought by recording his second full of the season on the Ravens' second-to-last defensive snap of the game. He led the team with 5 pressures, tied for the lead with 2 quarterback hits and tied his single-game career-high in total tackles with 5, including his fifth tackle for loss of the season. Green recorded a pressure-rate of 18.2% according to Next Gen Stats and finished as the Ravens' highest-graded defender per Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 78.

In his last 2 healthy games (Weeks 10 + 12), Mike Green had more total QB pressures (8) than he did over the first nine weeks of the season (7), per NGS.



Here are his 4 pressures vs. the Jets. PFF had him with 5. pic.twitter.com/czWq0SaMDX — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 24, 2025

"He's amping it up. He's making some plays," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I think his pass rush is starting to really heat up. [He's] one of the more advanced young all-around players, probably that we've had in a while. He looks good."

The third-round rookie made his NFL debut just over a month after being activated from the Non-Football Injury List. While he didn't see the field for a single snap, not even on special teams or as an extra blocker, he took over the backup guard role from veteran Ben Cleveland, who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

"He just kind of moved into that role of one of the eight [players] being active, and [I] was ready to play him if needed. I think we'll see where it goes from there."

The fourth-round rookie had another solid outing in his 10th straight start. Between defense and special teams, Buchanan was on the field for a combined 62 snaps and finished third on the team in total tackles with 8, tying his third-highest single-game total of the season and it included 5 solos.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

With the offense's continued struggles to capitalize in the red zone persisting for the third week in a row, the sixth-round rookie had yet another busy day at the office. Loop made both of his extra points and was called upon for a trio of field goals of under 50 yards, with a long of 35. His lone mistake was committing his fourth landing zone violation of the season to take the lead for the most in the league.

WR LaJohntay Wester

For the eighth time this season, the sixth-round rookie saw action in multiple phases of the game, with just one coming on offense and 4 on special teams. He wasn't given an oppetunity to return the ball on three of the Jets' four punts, with one getting downed in the field of play, one going in the end zone for a touchback and a third going out of bounds. Wester fair caught the only punt he was actually able to field because there was no time to make a move by the time it got to him.

Even though his streak of consecutive games with at least one tackle was snapped, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois State continues to be one of the Ravens' special teams players. Jackson's 17 snaps in the third phase of the game tied Buchanan for the third-most on the team.

ILB Chandler Martin

The undrafted free agent out of Memphis played exclusively on special teams and did so at a high level yet again. He continued to fill the role of fellow first-year linebacker Jay Higgins, who is on injured reserve more than admirably. His 12 snaps in the third phase of the game were tied with veteran defensive back for the fourth-most on the team, and he tied second-year cornerback T.J. Tampa for the most special teams tackles with 2 assisted, both of which came while covering kick returns.

