Ravens' Five Keys to Victory vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are favored to prevail by at least a touchdown in their Week 13 home primetime matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night. In this AFC North clash between two teams heading in opposite directions, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can keep their hopes of being the first-ever to three-peat by improving their record to 7-5 if they follow these keys.

Spam the ball to TEs in passing game

The Bengals' defense ranks at or near the bottom of the league in the vast majority of defensive metrics, but a hyper-specific aspect of the game where they especially struggle is when it comes to covering opposing tight ends. They've allowed three different players at the position to eclipse 100 receiving yards this season and through 11 games, have given up a league-leading 962 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to tights ends.

Mark Andrews is set up for a big Thanksgiving performance against a struggling Bengals TE defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/aaoyA97NYt — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 26, 2025

This is too much of an advantage for the Ravens not to exploit all game long whenever Lamar Jackson drops back to pass or rolls out on play action. Not only is three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews poised for a huge game in primetime, fourth-year pros Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar could be in store to set season-highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and possibly find the end zone at least once apiece as well.

Make Joe Burrow constantly uncomfortable

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) force Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) out of the pocket =in the fourth quarter of the NFL game at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After officially being activated from injured reserve the day before the game, this will mark the first time that the Bengals franchise quarterback will be taking he field against an opposing team and not just a scout team defense in nearly three months. With his last game being in Week 2 when he suffered the turf-toe injury that caused him to miss the Bengals' last nine games, there will almost assuredly be some rust, as was the case when Jackson returned to the lineup for the Ravens after missing three games with a hamstring strain.

The Ravens' pass rush was already showing signs of improvement even before the acquisition of veteran hybrid pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones via trade just before the deadline. However, since his arrival, the defense's effectiveness, production and consistency have risen to even greater heights. They will need to continue bringing the heat in this game to make sure that Burrow can't get into any semblance of rhythm in the passing game. Making him test his mobility by flushing him out of the pocket or forcing him to throw the ball away and eat sacks are limiting a Bengals offense that still showed the ability to be explosive without their starting signal caller during his absence.

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens Keaton Mitchell (34) runs for a second quarter gain against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Ravens' tight end trio isn't the only skill position players who could do a lot of damage against the Bengals' struggling defense and take more of the playmaking onus off of Jackson. Third-year running back Keaton Mitchell and second-year wideout Devontez Walker have shown explosive flashes of promise in limited opportunities and are deserving of larger roles in the offense moving forward. Both are dangerous playmakers with game-breaking speed who recorded a play of 30-plus yards from scrimmage in the Ravens Week 12 win over the New York Jets, with Walker's coming on a reception and Mitchells on a 35-yard run that was called back as a result of a holding penalty.

Tackling in space is paramount to limiting Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after a catch as Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith (0) defends in the first quarter of the NFL game at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Burrow's return is a top storyline, the biggest key to stopping or at least mitigating the damage the Bengals' offense can do is limiting the impact of their All-Pro wide receiver by making sure to get him to the ground when he inevitably gets the ball in his hands. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout has had the best games of his career against the Ravens, including racking up 457 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in last year's season series. Aside from the occasional blown coverage, the bulk of his yardage in these epic matchups have come after the catch when he was able to shed a poor tackle attempt or pull off a nasty juke move in the open field.

The Ravens haven't struggled with defending the deep ball this year, but when opposing teams have been able to gash them at times and pick up key drive-extending first downs, it's a result of not finishing or completely whiffing on tackle opportunities underneath. Even after missing last week's game with a suspension for spitting, Chase still ranks in the top 10 in yards after catch with 421, which is sixth-most among all skill players and second among all wide receivers. No matter who is lined up across from him in man or in his general vicinity in zone, getting him on the ground is vitally important whenever he touches the ball.

Don't let Chase Brown keep rolling on the ground

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) rushes down the sidelines as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) defies during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Bengals' third-year running back has quietly been coming on strong and producing at a high level over the team's last five games, eclipsing 90-plus rushing yards three times during that span. In Week 12, he became the first 100-yard rusher allowed by the New England Patriots' top-ranked run defense with 107 yards and averaged 5.6 per carry.

Although Cincinnati is accustomed to pass-heavy game scripts, that might not be their preferred plan of attack in Burrow's first game back if they can avoid it, especially with Tee Higgins out with a concussion. The Ravens should be prepared for a heavy dose of Brown on the ground until they show they can show it's disadvantageous to keep doing so by consistently stuffing him at or behind the line of scrimmage.

