Three Duos for Ravens Fans Can be Thankful For

The Baltimore Ravens had an extended period to sit and think during their Week 7 bye, and they had plenty to ruminate on.

Calling their 1-5 record at the time "sub-standard" doesn't do the disappointment justice, even if there were reasonable means out of the dark to throw their hope at. The schedule was finally due to open up to a slew of less-formidable opponents upon their return to action, but they had little to be thankful for after a near-nonstop rally of gut-punching injuries and deflating losses to try and rally from.

They refused to admit that the season was slipping away, though, instead focusing on how to bounce back and hit the ground even tougher. Five games after their week off, and they now sit at 6-5 off of the back of a gritty winning streak, and fans ought to tip a turkey drumstick in the direction of a few key duos while the Ravens square off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving day.

Impactful Incomers

The Ravens were among the most active teams in the NFL during the final few weeks before the trade deadline, having sensed the need for defensive newcomers along with a few specific energizers to introduce.

Their first addition looked like a head-scratcher at first, with their sending pass-rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a veteran safety Alohi Gilman. They were already short on defensive ends to challenge opposing quarterback pockets, and even if Oweh had yet to justify the first round asset that the Ravens' initially spent on him, they couldn't afford to further handicap the position group.

But Gilman's opened up numerous opportunities with the Ravens since reuniting with fellow safety and college teammate Kyle Hamilton. His ability to slot into the premium defensive position has provided Hamilton with the leeway to get closer to the line as an additional up-close playmaker, and he's come up with several key fumble recoveries amidst his new team's win streak.

Dre'Mont Jones was brought in later down the road, and he's filled whatever the Ravens lost when they traded Oweh and then some. He's been one of the most disruptive defenders on Baltimore's roster in his three games on the roster, notching six quarterback hits and constant pressure. He made a statement in his most recent appearance, wreaking havoc against the New York Jets in pulling in 1.5 sacks for himself.

He, along with Gilman, have ushered in the sort of intensity and versatility that they seemed to be missing during the initial losing.

Stabilizers in the Secondary

Not every defensive unit needed fresh blood to come to life. Baltimore's secondary underwent their own slump to start the season, but the talent they entered the fall with could only be pinned down for so long.

Jaire Alexander and his comeback bid flamed out instantly, as he failed to fit in on the field and couldn't stay healthy enough to continue proving himself as a feasible rotational option. And while Marlon Humphrey's been useful when he's around, his visits to the blue tent are developing into a weekly occurrence.

They've always had Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie, though, and they've been at the center of the improvements from the cornerback room. While Wiggins continues making the most of his second season as the squad's premier ball-hawk, pulling down a team-high three interceptions, the veteran Awuzie has held his own on top assignments in putting together a 77.4 PFF grade, the fourth-highest mark that they've awarded to qualified contributors.

The Ravens' recently-acquired difference-makers got a lot of well-deserved credit for the November turnaround, but some of the less-heralded defensive backs have stepped up, too.

The Football Gods who Enabled Patrick Ricard's Comeback, and Patrick Ricard

Lastly, we arrive at the first offensive piece named on this Thanksgiving tribute. And that's aligned with how the squad's played since they started winning; after putting up consistent touchdowns in losing shootouts, the defense has picked up for the lagging scorers.

Their stars have been stymied by the flimsy offensive line, and it's bleeding into everyone's statistics. Lamar Jackson's been sacked 24 times in eight games, one more than he sustained in nine more games last season, and Derrick Henry's failed to put the run game on his back now that his rushing lanes have suddenly closed up.

Their struggles to put points on the board come down to their season-long performance in the red zone, where defenses keep tightening up around the Ravens. That's where Patrick Ricard has come in, much to the relief of Ravens fans who sorely missed their premier blocker as he rehabbed from a calf strain.

The Ravens have, interestingly enough, gone 5-0 since he returned to the Ravens' scoring attack, opening up the paths for Henry and others to practically walk through as recently as this past weekend's Jets game. And while Jackson looks too physically hampered to shoot off on the ground like he's been known to do, he'll never pass up a pass-rusher suddenly absorbed from a play.

Efficiency from point-blank range has been a worry for the Ravens ever since their defense had to start picking up for the offense's slack, but Ricard's return has opened up the sort of opportunities that flat-out weren't there for the players just a few weeks ago. And though the team hasn't been exempt from the injury bug, notably bogging Jackson down seemingly with a new ailment every week, the clouds have parted for the fullback's comeback.

