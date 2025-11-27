Ravens' Nate Wiggins Delivering on Draft Evaluation

The Baltimore Ravens' secondary accumulated more excitement than any other position group on the team's roster, an especially-impressive accomplishment considering the amount of preseason hype that the perennial-contenders had built up for themselves entering this fall.

In fact, few units across the NFL were as lauded as their assortment of defensive backs, with numerous publications considering their combination of Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander as an instance of wizardry from Baltimore's front office in naming that cornerback rotation as the best in the game.

Meeting those expectations would always be tough, but they flat-out disappointed to start the season as Humphrey and Alexander dealt with a slew of physical setbacks. Humphrey was at least impactful when he played, though; newcomer Alexander couldn't seem to hang when he saw the field, and was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Eagles when it was clear that he was the odd-man out.

While journeyman Awuzie's held up his leg of the bargain in routinely doing solid work against top opposing receivers, Nate Wiggins has stepped up as the team's premier ball hawk. He's got three interceptions to his name through 11 games, and he's holding his assignments to a passer-rating of just 51.8, per CBS Sports' research.

Staff draft analyst Ryan Wilson has approved of Wiggins' production since stepping into the league a little over a year ago, as he's helped lead the Ravens' pass defense back from the dead following a sleepy start to the season. He was taken with one of the final picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's been just about everything they could have asked for since getting added to the back field in earning a B+ grade for his work through 26 career games.

Filling the Need for Consistency

He, along with Humphrey and Awuzie, have been heavily featured in the Ravens' past few late-game stops, even if the overall defense has enabled a few games to unnecessarily go down to the wire. The squad's won five straight largely off of the back of their late pass break-ups and ability to close off downfield options, and Wiggins has demonstrated continues demonstrating his versatility deep into the season.

The sophomore secured a momentum-swinging fourth-down stop in the Ravens' 23-10 win over the New York Jets this past weekend, proving he's more a pick-hunter with impressive mimic-work.

Wiggins can regularly bring guys down if getting in the way doesn't work, a much-needed attribute for a Ravens team that's been inconsistent in the tackling department. His 36 solo tackles and 45 combined takedowns each lead Baltimore's cornerback room. The defense has surged amidst the squad's win streak, and he's played as pivotal a role as any player on the roster as young as he is.

