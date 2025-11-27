Ravens Playing Toss-Up Game Against Bengals

For the first time in over a month, the Baltimore Ravens are preparing for the sort of game that's perplexing professional pickers.

They'll be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore to wrap up the loaded Thanksgiving Day slate of games, their first high-stakes divisional matchup after a long string of less-intimidating opponents. Teams like the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets have helped the Ravens come back from the dead, in the form of their 1-5 record, as they've now won five straight games at the expense of some of the NFL's less-impressive squads.

Though they've experiences some positive strides, they haven't totally looked like themselves in surging back to positive relevance, and that's holding evaluators back in predicting that they'll simply carry the momentum through a Bengals team that's only got half of the Ravens' wins. After all, they'll be finally welcoming star quarterback Joe Burrow back from his months-long toe injury, and that may be enough to seriously challenge Baltimore's own out-of-sync offense.

Going with the Numerical Favorites

The experts over at Bleacher Report saw the -7 DraftKings line set in favor of the Ravens, and ended up leaning only slightly in the rolling Ravens' favor.

"Going with the Bengals in Joe Burrow's return was tempting, but I'm backing the Ravens here. Lamar Jackson and the offense have struggled since the QB returned from injury, but if they're going to get right, then this is the spot for it," Ian Hanford wrote.

"The Bengals have been gashed on the ground all year, and if Baltimore can do anything, it can still run the ball right at you. I'm worried about the push here, and the Bengals should come out flying with the return of their QB, but I like Jackson to have a big game and the Ravens to cover."

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Case Against the Ravens

Jackson's offensive line has shouldered much of the blame for the Ravens' slowing scoring rate, as his band of protectors is allowing more sacks to the star quarterback than ever before while doing very little to open up the run game. That's hurt their effectiveness in the red zone, but the Bengals and their bottom-10 defense aren't exactly known for their heroic goal-line stands.

Baltimore's own stopping prowess doesn't rank much higher than their AFC Rivals do, but they've made up for a slow start with holding their opponents from cracking 20 points in six consecutive outings. They've managed to convert all of those clutch stops into wins as of recent, but when Burrow's right, his passing attack is impossible to stop.

"Burrow's possible return would be a significant morale boost for a team on a four-game losing streak. He's a week too late to breathe life into Cincinnati's playoff hopes, but the Bengals could pull off an impressive division upset with him under center," Moe Moton wrote.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In nine matchups with Burrow against Baltimore, the Bengals have won three and lost by three or fewer points in four. Tee Higgins will miss this game while in concussion protocol, but Ja'Marr Chase will be back from a one-game suspension to haul in a ton of targets against Baltimore's 24th-ranked pass defense."

This marks the first of four inter-divisional matchups the Ravens have to look forward to in the third act of their regular season, still looking forward to a Week 15 rematch against these Bengals and two more against their fellow 6-5 team in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Any hope Baltimorians may have of making the playoffs is dependent on the Ravens' holding on to their division lead and avoiding the stiff competition in the Wild Card hunt, so Thanksgiving Day will count for a little extra.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!