Ray-Ray McCloud III Released By Falcons After Being Sent Home From Practice
The Falcons released veteran wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III on Tuesday after he was inactive during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
On Friday, Atlanta coach Raheem Morris told reporters he'd dismissed McCloud from practice, citing it as an "excused absence" but saying it was a private matter.
"Excused absence—home," Morris said after practice on Friday, via CT Post. "Working through some things right now that are private with my young man, and we’ll figure those things out as we go."
Morris addressed the situation again on Monday, saying there was no update on McCloud's status after his absence in Week 7. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Week 4 during a Sept. 28 game against the Commanders when he caught one pass but recorded -7 yards. He was a healthy scratch in Week 6 directly after the Falcons' bye week. Morris called that a "coaching decision" and said it wasn't a "disciplinary thing."
McCloud played in four games this season and had six receptions on 14 targets for 64 yards. Last year, his first in Atlanta, he recorded 62 catches for 686 yards and a touchdown. 2025 is his eighth season in the NFL. He previously spent time with the Bills, Panthers, Steelers and 49ers.